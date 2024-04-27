In a recent exclusive interview with radio host Howard Stern, President Joe Biden expressed his willingness to engage in a debate with his 2024 opponent, former President Donald Trump. This statement marks the first time Biden has indicated his readiness to participate in a debate with Trump during this election cycle, The Hill reported.

During the one-on-one conversation, Stern directly asked Biden about his plans regarding a potential debate with Trump. Biden responded affirmatively, stating, "I am somewhere... I'm happy to debate him,'' ABC News reported. Despite offering his willingness, Biden did not specify a timeline for the potential debate.

Following Biden's remark on Stern's show, Trump's campaign manager, Chris LaCivita, responded on social media with an enthusiastic "Ok, let's set it up!" However, Trump himself expressed skepticism regarding Biden's intentions, suggesting that Biden should debate him at upcoming events in Michigan or New York City.

Trump's history of debate participation was also highlighted, with his absence from primary election debates and withdrawal from one of the three debates with Biden in 2020 being noted. Despite Trump's calls for participation in the scheduled general debates, the Biden campaign has raised concerns about the fairness of these events, citing uncertainties regarding the Commission on Presidential Debates' ability to administer unbiased debates.

The interview also delved into personal aspects of Biden's life, including his experiences with stuttering and moments of emotional vulnerability following personal tragedies. Biden shared candid reflections on topics such as mental health and the passing of his loved ones.

On policy issues, Biden reassured Stern regarding his commitment to reinstating Roe v. Wade and addressed concerns about the press's coverage of Trump.