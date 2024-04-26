David Pecker, a key witness in Donald Trump's hush money trial, disclosed on Thursday that the former president hosted a "thank you" dinner for him at the White House for covering up stories of former Playboy model Karen McDougal and adult film star Stormy Daniels.

During his third day of testimony in Trump's criminal trial in New York, the former publisher of the National said he agreed to execute "catch and kill" deals with the two women to help the former president in his 2016 campaign.

Pecker, the ex-CEO of American Media Inc. (AMI), elaborated on how his publication acquired the rights to McDougal's story but opted not to publish her accusations—a strategy now recognized as "catch and kill."

He said he made a $150,000 arrangement with McDogal who alleged an affair with Trump.

Pecker also recounted his introduction to Daniels, who allegedly had intimate relations with Trump and agreed to silence in exchange for $130,000.

This payment was facilitated by Michael Cohen, then serving as Trump's attorney, just days before the 2016 election, Pecker told the jurors.

Trump has denied the accounts presented by both McDougal and Daniels. He currently faces 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal reimbursements to Cohen for the "hush money" payment, and has entered a plea of not guilty.

In return for the sum of $150,000, McDougal allegedly agreed to give away the rights to her story regarding the alleged affair. The deal also included a clause that she would write a column for various AMI publications and grant the company permission to use her image.

Pecker revealed during his testimony that these provisions were intentionally included to cover up the true intent of the agreement: preventing McDougal's narrative from being disclosed. He also said that AMI structured the deal with the aim of circumventing campaign finance laws.

In response to prosecutors' questions, Pecker provided the most comprehensive insight to date into Trump's direct engagement in securing non-disclosure agreements with McDougal and Daniels.

Pecker added that Trump also hosted a "thank you" dinner for him at the White House in July 2017.

The testimony was somewhat tempered during cross-examination by Trump's attorney, Emil Bove.

Pecker said he had endeavored to publish favorable stories and suppress negative ones about Trump well before Trump's 2016 presidential campaign due to their positive impact on business.

The prosecution concluded their interrogation of Pecker on Thursday, with Trump's legal team set to continue their cross-examination once court proceedings reconvene on Friday.