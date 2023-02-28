Nissan is recalling more than 800,000 of its Rogue SUVs for a key problem that can cause the engine to shut off while the car is in motion.

The announcement is Nissan's second massive recall in February alone, as the Japanese automaker warned drivers of an airbag-related issue in more than 400,000 of its SUV's earlier this month. The recall was issued for vehicles in the U.S. and Canada only.

The recall involves certain Rogue SUV models between 2014 and 2020, as well as Rogue Sports models from 2017 through 2022, to be brought in for repair, according to the Associated Press, which reported the story first.

The recalled vehicles all have a jackknife folding key that holds the potential to fold within itself. If the car is driven with a partially folded key, Nissan says a driver could touch the fob, unintentionally turning off the engine.

While Nissan added it was unaware of any crashes or injuries from the defunct keys, the problem is capable of causing loss of engine and power brake operation, and even airbag malfunction in the event of a crash.

The Rouge is among Nissan's highest-selling vehicles in the U.S. Nissan sold over 200,000 models every year from 2019 to 2022, outpacing other options by more than 100,000.

Once Nissan decides on a fix, impacted drivers will be notified, likely in March, with an interim letter alerting them of the dangers of attaching items to their key rings. Then they'll get another letter instructing them on how to take their keys in for repair.

Nissan told the AP that drivers who notice that their keys won't stay in the open position should contact their local dealers.