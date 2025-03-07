Iran will not resume negotiations with the United States on its nuclear programme while President Donald Trump applies his "maximum pressure" policy, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told AFP on Friday.

Iran will maintain talks with other negotiators but will not engage with the US under Trump's approach of ramping up sanctions, he said in an interview at the Iranian consulate in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Later on Friday, Trump said he had written to Iran warning it to open negotiations or face a military attack.

"I've written them a letter, saying I hope you're going to negotiate because if we have to go in militarily, it's going to be a terrible thing for them," he told Fox Business.

Araghchi also warned against an Israeli attack on Iran and said its nuclear programme, which it insists is for civilian purposes, could not be destroyed by military means.

Question: Is Iran prepared to reopen negotiations with the US on its nuclear programme?

Abbas Araghchi: "We will not enter any direct negotiations with the US so long as they continue their maximum pressure policy and their threats but it doesn't mean that regarding our nuclear programme, we will not negotiate with other parties; we are talking with the three European countries, we are negotiating with Russia and China, other members of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 agreement between Iran and major powers on its nuclear programme), and these talks can continue and I think we can reach a result from this path too.

"As long as the US government continues its pressure, we will also continue our resistance."

"If America wants to return to a new nuclear agreement with Iran, naturally it should observe the conditions of a fair and just negotiation and we have proven that we will not answer the language of pressure and threat but will respond to the language of respect and dignity as we did in the past.

"Regarding our nuclear programme, I repeat, we are currently engaged in negotiations with the three European countries. We are in close consultation with Russia and China, and we are continuing our discussions with other countries that are interested. It is natural that our points of view will be conveyed by these countries to the American government."

Question: How do you respond to Israel's threat to attack Iran's nuclear programme?

"Look, first of all, Iran's nuclear programme cannot be destroyed through military operations, for several reasons. The first reason is that this is a technology that we have achieved, and the technology is in the brains and cannot be bombed.

"Second, Iran's nuclear facilities are scattered in many different parts of the country and are properly protected, and we are sure that they cannot be destroyed.

"Third, we have the ability to respond very strongly and in a completely proportionate and balanced manner. The Israelis themselves know, and others in the region know, that any action taken against Iran will be followed by a similar action against Israel.

"Therefore, I think that the threat of war against Iran is a threat that is just talked about. Implementing this threat would be a very big danger and would turn into a widespread fire.

"I think that if the Israelis or others were sure that they would achieve their goals through a military attack, they would have done so by now, but such a possibility is not feasible.

"I believe that if an attack on Iran were to take place, this attack could turn into a widespread fire in the region; not that we will do that. It is Israel's desire to involve the other countries in the region in a war. It is Israel's desire to draw America into a war. This is precisely an Israeli plan to drag America into war, and America is extremely vulnerable if it enters a war in the region. They themselves know this.

"I think that both Israel and America and others are fully aware of our capabilities, and therefore, if rationality prevails, even the permission for threatening Iran should not be given, let alone an actual military attack."

Question: Turkey has accused Iran of using militias to destabilise other countries. How do you respond?

Abbas Araghchi: "I don't think anyone doubts that the developments in Syria were directly influenced by Turkey and a few other countries, and therefore the problems that have arisen now, such as the widespread occupation of Syrian territory by Israel, the destruction of all of Syria's defence and scientific infrastructure by Israel, and all of the conflicts that exist, naturally, the responsibility lies with those who carried out these changes and developments.

"However, this does not mean that we are in conflict with Turkey; no, we will continue our friendly relations and continue our consultations on regional issues."

Question: Will Iran establish ties with the new Syrian government?

Abbas Araghchi: "There are many illegal groups in Syria, some of which are still on the UN list of terrorist groups. The policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is quite clear.

"We want stability and peace in Syria. We want to preserve the territorial integrity of Syria. We want to preserve the territorial unity of Syria and oppose the division of Syria. We want an end to the foreign occupation in Syria. We want the progress and development of the Syrian people.

"Finally, we want the formation of an inclusive government in Syria. Any military confrontation with the people, any incident that leads to the death of people, and any military conflict that destabilises Syria are condemned in our opinion and must be prevented.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is currently only an observer of Syrian issues; we have no relationship with the current Syrian government, and we are not in a hurry in this regard. However, we hope that the developments in Syria will move towards an inclusive popular government, and we hope that all illegal groups whose work has led to the instability in Syria will return to the rule of law."