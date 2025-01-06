A new ban marks another step in North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un's ideological campaign against the West. The recent ban? Hot dogs.

Serving hot dogs is now an act of treason. Those cooking or selling the popular American staple could be detained and sentenced to the country's labor camps, as reported by the NZ Herald.

Hot dogs are often eaten in a beloved North Korean soup called Budae-jjigae. Even Budae-jjigae, known as an "Army Base Stew," is outlawed.

North Korean citizens are no strangers to bans on foods that are popular in other countries. Another criminalized dish is Sushi, according to the World Population Review.

A SayCheeseTV post about the ban features a photo of Kim Jong-Un in a leather jacket, and lists various things allegedly banned in North Korea. Among the items on the list are designer shoes, sports cars, iPhones, porn, K-pop and YouTube.

Users were quick to react in the comments. One wrote, "Whole time he kickin' back enjoyin' all that shit behind closed doors." Another added, "I think most of us don't realize how good we have it in America."

A United Nations Commission report outlined way that the North Korean government reportedly committed human rights violations, including torture, executions, imprisonment, and forced labor to curb freedom of expression and deny its citizens basic Western liberties, according to a report by Human Rights Watch.

Government policies have also reportedly exacerbated food insecurity across the nation.