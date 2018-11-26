Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s ruling party, on Monday slammed the United States for using its human rights situation as a tactic to “draw concessions” in the nuclear talks between the two nations.

The newspaper said in a commentary that along with trying to “draw concessions,” the U.S. is also planning to achieve a “wicked anti-republic plot.” Even if the nuclear issue, which the U.S. feels is an obstruction in the relations between the two countries, is solved, Washington would take up the issue of human rights and come up with additional conditions to force Pyongyang to change its systems as per its requirements, the commentary added, Yonhap reported.

It also warned the U.S. to "act reasonably”, stop making "useless" efforts and realize North Korea’s “changed strategic status."

Recently a resolution was adopted by a United Nations panel seeking to hold North Korea accountable for the gross human rights violations happening in the reclusive nation. It is expected to be passed in the U.N. General Assembly in December.

Meari, North Korea's propaganda website, on Sunday criticized South Korea for joining in the U.N. adoption of the resolution. It said Seoul’s decision could serve as a hindrance to the improvement of inter-Korean relations.

This was not the first time North Korea’s media outlets have criticized the U.S. Earlier this month, DPRK Today slammed the nation for pushing North Korea toward "denuclearization" with "maximum pressure.” Calling it a "medieval-era" tactic, it stated this would never work on the country.

The commentary stated though the two nations had agreed to improve relations during the June summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, it looked like the U.S. had forgotten the basic objective of the summit, which was denuclearization through peaceful means, and was focusing to achieve it through maximum pressure tactic. It concluded by stating the U.S. was an “untrustworthy nation and the enemy of peaceful destruction.”

Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Uriminzokkir, another propaganda website stated the U.S. was interfering “with the internal problems of our nation” and also criticized Washington for “raising the atmosphere for anti-DPRK sanctions.” Washington spoke openly about supporting inter-Korean relations but behaved in a contradictory manner by pressuring South to not deviate from sanctions imposed on Pyongyang, the website stated.

In August, North Korea had threatened to stall the denuclearization process as it accused the U.S. of pushing for international sanctions against it. Following this, several propaganda websites criticized Washington for imposing additional sanctions.

Uriminzokkiri had stated that additional U.S. sanctions on North Korea would be a “foolish idea” and that it will have more to lose than gain from the sanctions. News outlet Arirang Meari had also blamed "sanctions against North Korea" as one of the primary reasons for no improvement in Inter-Korean relations and stated that these sanctions show U.S’ hostility toward the country.