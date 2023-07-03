Besides political and economic stability, environmental quality, individual rights, job security, excellent healthcare, education and housing are some of the major factors that influence a person's quality of life.

Numbeo's Quality of Life Index measures the countries on the basis of eight indices, including purchasing power, health care, safety, cost of living, pollution, climate, property price-to-income ratio, and traffic commute time. As per the Index, the Netherlands has the best quality of life, with a population of 17.56 million in 2022.

Northern Europe is home to a majority of nations with the best quality of life and highly satisfied people. A majority of these countries also featured among the top 10 nations on the Human Development Index, which was compiled by the United Nations Development Program. Switzerland ranked top on the Human Development Index last year, while the Netherlands was positioned at the 10th rank.