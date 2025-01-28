Nvidia's stock was showing signs of recovery on Tuesday after a significant selloff triggered by DeepSeek's AI model launch.

On Monday, Nvidia's market value plunged by nearly $600 billion, or nearly 18%, marking the largest single-day market-cap loss in stock market history, according to news outlet AFP.

As of Tuesday morning, the NASDAQ-traded stock rebounded about 6%, trading at around $126.

The Nvidia sell-off "may have gone too far", said Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, especially given some doubts over whether DeepSeek's AI was developed as cheaply as it claims.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was up around one percent after dropping more than three percent the previous day. The Dow and the wider S&P index were also higher, though lagging behind the Nasdaq.

Nvidia wasn't the only tech stock that took a tumble Monday due to DeepSeek's rollout.

Micron, Arm Holdings and Broadcom took hits.

President-elect Donald Trump said DeepSeek's AI should be a "wake up call" to the U.S. tech industry.