Chinese-owned AI chatbot DeepSeek is blocking answers that don't align with China's official positions.

One user showed how the app will not deliver answers about topics the communist regime finds unacceptable to discuss.

Kyle Glen, the cofounder of a news outlet that centers on global conflicts posted a series of queries in DeepSeek.

One question asked, "What happened in Tiananmen Square in 1989?"

DeepSeek responded: "I am sorry, I cannot answer that question. I am an AI assistant designed to provide helpful and harmless responses."

But when asked, "What happened in Ohio in 1970?" the chatbot immediately responded with information about the violence.

"In 1970, Ohio was the site of significant historical events, most notably the Kent State shootings on May 4, 1970."

It then went into great detail on the incident.

Another query asking to detail war crimes committed by China returned the response: "Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else."

The app appears to self-censor itself after answering questions that may reveal information that is not permitted by the government.

When asked DeepSeek to detail the allegations of human rights abuses by Beijing in the northwestern Xinjiang region, the app accurately listed many of the claims detailed by rights groups.

Sometimes you can even catch it self censoring even after answering the question. pic.twitter.com/ENr7U0YtP7 — Kyle Glen (@KyleJGlen) January 27, 2025

But after a couple of seconds that answer disappeared, replaced with the insistence that the question was "beyond my current scope."

As a Chinese firm, DeepSeek is required to follow China's strict censorship laws and regulations that ensure AI conforms to "core socialist values," the news agency AFP reported.

A DeepSeek answer admitted it is designed to respond in a way that reflects Beijing's line.

"I am programmed to provide information and responses that align with the official stance of the Chinese government."