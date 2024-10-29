Oil Giant BP Reports Drop In Third-quarter Net Profit
Britain's BP on Tuesday announced a sharp fall in net profit for the third quarter, with the oil and gas giant hit by weak oil trading and refining margins.
Profit after taxation slumped to $206 million in the three months to September, after a net profit of $4.9 billion in the same period in 2023, BP said in a results statement.
The group earlier this month flagged to markets that its latest earnings would take a sizeable hit after oil prices have fallen on concerns over Chinese demand and the prospect of higher crude production in 2025.
The company's underlying replacement cost profit excluding exceptional items -- a measure of operating earnings -- came in at $2.3 billion, down more than $1 billion from a year earlier.
Total revenue dropped around 11 percent to $48.3 billion.
Energy majors are also feeling the impact of declining gas prices, which have fallen heavily since soaring after the invasion of Ukraine by major energy producer Russia in early 2022.
"In oil and gas, we see the potential to grow through the decade with a focus on value over volume," chief executive Murray Auchincloss said in an earnings statement.
Looking to the fourth quarter, the company said it expects to report lower upstream production, lower volumes and for refining margins to remain low.
© Copyright AFP 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Countdown To Busan: Is A Plastic Pollution Treaty In Reach?
-
Polymarket Whale Bets $2M On Trump's 67% Election Odds
-
One In Three Tree Species At Risk Of Extinction: Report
-
'Kamala Harris Will Get Us Into World War III,' Says Donald Trump
-
Bangladesh Immunity Order Sparks Fears Of Justice Denied
-
Report Details Fossil Fuel Threat To 'Amazon Of The Seas'
-
Early Voters In Battleground Georgia Already Top More Than Half Of 2020 Turnout
-
January 6 'Poop' Statue Outside US Capitol Scathingly 'Honors' Rioters Who Stormed Building
-
East DR Congo Grapples With Chinese Gold Mining Firms
-
Climate Change Worsened Deadly Africa Floods, Scientists Say