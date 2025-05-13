Google launched the AI Futures Fund to invest in and support startups working on artificial intelligence to help startups at different stages grow faster by giving them early access to advanced tools and expert support.

Selected Startups to Receive Funding, AI Tools, and Expert Support from Google

Through this fund, selected startups will receive direct investment from Google, early access to its AI models, and guidance from Google's team of researchers, engineers, and business experts. They will also get credits to use services on Google Cloud.

"Startups get hands-on support from researchers, engineers, product managers, designers and go-to-market specialists from Google DeepMind and Google Labs," according to a blog post on Google.

The announcement of the fund comes as Google tries to get more exposure to the latest AI companies and trends as well as stay on top of competition as Amazon and Microsoft are backing generative AI startups with hefty investments and developing their own technologies, CNBC reported.

In addition, AI startups are looking for alternate funding as the initial public offering market remains mostly dry amid economic woes.

Gain Early Access to AI Models, Cloud Support, and Investment Opportunities

Google also noted that the program will provide "Cloud credits and dedicated technical support" from its "cloud experts to help build, train and scale AI-powered products."

Startups chosen for the program will get early access to some of Google DeepMind's most advanced AI models, such as Gemini for general AI tasks, Imagen for creating images, and Veo for generating videos. They may also receive direct investment from Google to help them grow and expand their AI projects.

Early Collaborations Highlight Real-World Impact of AI Futures Fund

In recent months, the AI Futures Fund has been working with a select group of startups from different industries, including Toonsutra, a digital comic and webtoon app from India, which is using Gemini's AI translation tools to make comics available in multiple Indian languages.

Viggle, a platform for creating AI-powered memes, is using Gemini, Imagen, and Veo to explore new ways of making videos. Rooms, a platform where users create and share interactive 3D spaces, is working with Google to build more advanced content using Gemini.

These early partnerships show how access to AI tools and expert support can help startups move faster and build innovative products.

The AI Futures Fund is open to startups based in any location where Google's Gemini AI is available. Google is looking for innovative companies that are ready to shape the future of AI. Interested startups are encouraged to apply here.