KEY POINTS UFC 289 was another financial success under the MMA company's belt

The turnout for a momentous UFC 289 further proved just how much the promotion has grown since its inception in 1993.

According to official numbers provided by the UFC, Sunday, June 11's UFC 289 at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada had a sellout crowd of 17,628 fans–totaling to $3.8 million in live gate revenue.

Fans were treated to the last-ever bout in the illustrious career of two-division UFC world champion Amanda Nunes after she announced her shocking retirement after defending the bantamweight strap against Irene Aldana.

The No. 5-ranked women's bantamweight had little to no response to the onslaught that fans had grown to be accustomed to from Nunes as her devastating stand-up game was complemented by her being able to take down the Guadalajara, Mexico native with ease.

However, there was no quit in Aldana as she survived Nunes' wrath to finish all five rounds of the bout with judges unanimously awarding the win to the "Lioness."

"Double champ forever! Tonight is the perfect night to retire. My mom has been asking me to do this for so long. I decided right now that I'm still young enough to enjoy everything that I made. I'm from a small city in Brazil, and I made it all the way here, to become a champion," Nunes said in the post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier.

In the co-main event, the always-stunning former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira made it known that he still has the title on his mind after coming out victorious against Beneil Dariush.

The No. 1-ranked lightweight in Oliveira again relied on his striking game against the No. 4-ranked Dariush as Oliveira delivered a wonderful combination of a head kick into successive right hands that dropped Dariush.

Oliveira would go on to finish the bout via TKO in the first round.

"The champion's name is Charles Oliveira! I needed to send a message. Last time you saw 10% of me. This time you saw 120%of me. Dana [White], I'm ready. This hand is heavy and I'm always ready. I don't care what people say. I know what I can do and that's what I'm going to keep doing," he declared.

For the post-event awards, Oliveira, Mike Malott and Steve Erceg took home Performance of the Night bonuses.

Meanwhile, the Fight of the Night went to Marc-Andre Barriault and Eryk Anders for their three-round war.

The official results for all bouts at UFC 289 are seen below: