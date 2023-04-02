KEY POINTS "I think I deserve to challenge for the [Muay Thai] title," Superlek says

Flyweight Muay Thai champ Rodtang pulled out of his bout against Superlek due to injury

Danial Williams stepped up admirably, but he was soundly outclassed by Superlek

Superlek Kiatmoo9 was supposed to defend his ONE flyweight kickboxing title against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 this past March, but an undisclosed injury to the latter forced him off the card.

Despite retaining his belt in spectacular fashion against a very game Danial Williams, Superlek wants to face his fellow Thai fighter but for Rodtang's Muay Thai flyweight belt.

"I think I deserve to challenge for the [Muay Thai] title. Rodtang is the number one in Muay Thai, so I would like to try [and fight him] very much," Superlek said in the postgame press conference.

Superlek only found out that he was going to have a new challenger barely three days before the big event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium which allowed Williams to step in.

The fighter also known as "Mini T" inside the cage revealed that he had been quietly hoping and praying that Rodtang would pull out from the fight in order to get a title shot against Superlek.

He would manifest his thoughts into reality, but it was a dream that quickly turned into a nightmare.

Williams immediately felt the difference of fighting with only six of eight weapons as elbows are not allowed under kickboxing rules, which the champion is all too familiar with.

While the Aussie tried to put pressure on Superlek with his punches, the champion responded with stinging leg kicks to keep Williams at bay while also landing some meaningful shots down the middle.

It soon became apparent that Williams was overmatched with the Thai native tagging him at will and the end would quickly come for the challenger after Superlek fired a meteoric kick to the head that knocked him down.

A flurry of strikes later and referee Olivier Coste called it off–a TKO victory for Superlek and his fifth-straight win.

"I did not make any adjustments before the fight. I was thinking that I trained very hard for this and I'm just going to the cage and see how he fights then adjust from there," Superlek said of the last-minute change.

Outside of fighting Rodtang in his field of expertise, Superlek also made it clear that he was open to having the Thai star face him for his kickboxing title since he has "no one in mind" just yet.

ONE Championship fans would love nothing more than to see the two champions get into a firefight inside the cage, but it remains to be seen whether it happens.