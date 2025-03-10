Thousands of Europeans have joined Facebook groups where people have begun organizing boycotts of American products and brands, including Tesla, Coca-Cola and McDonald's, in protest of the Trump administration's relationship with Europe.

More than 70,800 people have joined the Danish group "Boykot varer fra USA," while the Swedish group "Bojkotta varor fran USA" has amassed more than 74,400 members as of Monday.

The decision to boycott came after a series of controversial decisions from President Donald Trump, including the implementation of tariffs on European goods as well as suspending aid to Ukraine, EuroNews reported.

"It is of course very difficult to boycott U.S. products consistently, quickly and long-term, but if you want to do something and don't know where to begin, this could provide a little help," Agneta Gottberg Henriksson wrote in a post to the Swedish Facebook group, according to AFP.

Some of the companies listed as part of the boycott were Tesla, McDonald's, Coca-Cola, Nike, Levi's, Netflix, Google and Airbnb. Others have used the groups to share and promote European products, encouraging others to shop locally.

While Jannike Kohinoor, creator of the Swedish Facebook group, acknowledged that hosting the boycott on Facebook, a social media platform owned by the American company Meta, might be technically going against the cause, she said that even boycotting in some ways could help their voices be heard.

"When I can't vote in the US elections or demonstrate on the streets in the United States, I feel that I have to do something," Kohinoor told EuroNews.

This is not the first time Europeans have tried to take a stance against Trump's politics. In February, thousands of Danes signed a petition saying that Denmark should purchase California in response to Trump suggesting that the U.S. should take control of Greenland.

