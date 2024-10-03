Pendle crypto's biggest cheerleader, Arthur Hayes, just sold many of his shares in what he once considered one of the leading RWA coins.

For over a year, Hayes, who served as an advisor to Pendle and asset manager Blackrock, has been the two biggest players investing in Pendle crypto, the latest coin to disrupt the real-world asset and DeFi party.

Pendle has promised to reimagine DeFi with future yield trading, offering users a chance to maximize returns via sophisticated smart contracts and seamless DeFi connections.

Now that Arthur Hayes has sold, here's what's next.

Why Arthur Hayes Sold Pendle Crypto

On Saturday, the BitMEX co-founder revealed that his family office, Maelstrom, is scaling back its PENDLE holdings, suggesting a new investment is on the horizon.

"Even after the reduction, it is still one of our largest positions. We still fully believe that PENDLE will be the leader in crypto interest rate derivatives. And we plan to profit off of their success.

We have reduced our position to fund a special situation. Those who monitor our wallets will get a glimpse as to what that is in the very near future." - Arthur Hayes

At the time of writing, Pendle, the 114th ranked cryptocurrency, is slowly climbing towards its all-time highs, trading at $4.54. It's up 25% this month.

With support from Hayes and BlakcRock, Pendle is still a great institutional RWA and DeFi play. While hitting $10 soon might be a stretch, it's not off the table if the market continues to rally.

In June, Hayes unstacked nearly $10 million worth of Pendle but continues to hold it today, highlighting significant interest from industry veterans.

Pendle is Great, But This Crypto Is One To Keep an Eye On as Well

