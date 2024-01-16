KEY POINTS The purpose is to alleviate the living conditions of troops

Brawner said he witnessed the plight of marines stationed on the grounded BRP Sierra Madre during a visit last month

The Philippines started refurbishing the mangled vessel in October

Manila is planning to "improve" facilities on Philippine-occupied island features in the disputed South China Sea. The plan is to make Philippine-occupied areas more livable for military personnel deployed within the country's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The announcement was made by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner on Monday after attending a conference led by President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

He said the Philippine government will "focus on developing the islands and the other features that we are occupying" such as Thitu Island, which the Philippines calls Pag-asa Island.

"What we are actually trying to do is that we are making these features more habitable for our troops," specifically for Marine forces deployed in Philippine territorial waters.

He added the president was "briefed" about the "cement structures" and living quarters already established in some of the shoals. However, the current structures are "too small," he said.

Brawner said he witnessed the plight of Marines stationed at the grounded BRP Sierra Madre in the Second Thomas Shoal during a visit last month.

The Philippines started refurbishing the mangled vessel in October.

Regarding other ocean features in the West Philippine Sea, Brawner said the country has "very small facilities that we need to really improve on."

Recent incidents in South China have led to a war of words between Manila and Beijing, both accusing each other of aggression.

Earlier this month, China condemned the joint maritime patrol of Washington and Manila in the South China Sea, saying the "muscle-flexing, provocative military activities" of the allies were "not conducive" to managing territorial tensions in the region.

Two Chinese battleships reportedly "shadowed" U.S. and Philippine ships "all day" during the patrol.

Beijing claims nearly the entire South China Sea. It released a map last year that upgraded its infamous nine-dash line to a 10-dash line, which now includes self-governing Taiwan.

Late last month, the Chinese foreign ministry slammed reports that Manila was looking to establish a "permanent" civilian structure at Second Thomas Shoal, which is located around 105 nautical miles from the Philippines' Palawan and is positioned around 700 nautical miles off China's Hainan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said if Manila pushes through with the plan, it will "severely infringe on China's sovereignty, and violate international law." She warned Beijing will "take resolute measures" if its sovereignty is undermined.