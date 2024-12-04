McDonald's Canada has teamed up with The Grinch™ for a festive treat this holiday season with the launch of The Grinch Meal, that's already causing a stir stateside.

Inspired by the Grinch's "mischievous charm," this holiday lineup comes with a playful approach to the menu.

This holiday special includes a choice of a Big Mac®, McChicken®, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets®, paired with tangy Dill Pickle McShaker™ Fries, a medium drink, and an exclusive stocking stuffer–mismatched Grinch socks, reported McDonald in an official statement.

The fries come with a unique twist: a packet of dill pickle seasoning that patrons must sprinkle into the fry bag and shake to enjoy a bold new flavor.

Rebecca Smart, the brand strategy director at McDonald's Canada, is looking forward to customers' response to the offering.

"To bring The Grinch to life as part of our holiday menu offering this year and stay authentic to his character, we leaned into his mischievous ways and had him tinker with our menu to bring something fun and festive to all Canadians – The Grinch Meal," she said.

According to Smart, it's been a few years since McDonald's Canada last launched a holiday-focused program.

McDonald's Canada also debuted other seasonal treats like the Frozen Hot Chocolate McFlurry®, which comes with cocoa and marshmallows, and a Grinch Happy Meal® with plush toys and games.

"We were so excited to bring some festive magic to our fans with this campaign," she said.

McDonald's also includes a green heart-shaped cookie, a nod to the Grinch's iconic color, for sale, whose proceeds support Ronald McDonald House charities.

Mass appeal in Canada

Consumers in Canada are already raving about The Grinch Meal is available now until supplies last. on Reddit.

In the sub Reddit, McDonaldsEmployees, original poster (OP), TooPoorForLife89, made a post titled, The Grinch meal, that read, "Loving this as I'm a fan of the Grinch lol. The dill pickle fries tasted so good, I was surprised. Also that last pic is just one of the first happy meal toys we have gotten so far."

The post received 184 upvotes and 32 comments.

"That's so cute. I love it," said commenter el823.

"OMG I need those fries," said commenter doobl3goobl3.

Americans revolt

While the campaign makes headway in Canada, its unveiling in the United Kingdom and Ireland was slammed by American consumers who begged McDonald's to bring the promotion across the pond, reported the Daily Mail.

"Why are Grinch happy meals not coming to the US?!," asked Nicole Helmetzi as @nicole_helmetzi on X.

Brook as @Brook_White94 said, "Grinch going to the UK McDonald's only is whack. Why everyone gotta hate us and not let us have the cool stuff."

McDonald's isn't the only company that's rolling out seasonal products for the holiday season. 7 Eleven is promoting a holiday clothing line that features pajamas and ugly sweaters.