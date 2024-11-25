7-Eleven is celebrating the holiday season with festive fashions including ugly sweaters and pajamas sets to the delight of slurpee enthusiasts.

The holiday drop, dubbed the 7 Collection, is available for purchase online.

It includes the 7-Eleven emblem emblazoned on decorative items such as sweaters, hooded jackets, T-shirts and slippers. The convenience store giant is also selling swag like string lights, mugs, bags and keychains.

The 7-Eleven Icons pajama top and bottom are both on sale, with the top selling for $25 and the bottom for $21.

For those looking to be an awkward, nostalgic mess in family photos, the 7-Eleven Snowcap Holiday Sweater will do the trick--a crewneck sweater in a jacquard, knitted fabric decorated with slurpees and pine cones.

A 100 percent polyester 7-Eleven Lounge Robe, comes with pockets for holding the remote control.

While shoppers can buy merchandise individually, gift bundles that feature hats, sweatshirts, sweaters, and more are available for purchase now and throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The company promises special deals daily with in-store purchases between December 1 and 11 as part of 7-Eleven's 11 Days of Giftmas promotion.

During the summer, an investment firm pressured 7-Eleven's owner to negotiate a potential takeover, which might include a 7-Eleven spin off, from Canada's Alimentation Couche-Tard.

For the past three years, 7-Eleven has taken measures to cut costs. In 2021, the company sold 200 locations while in 2022, it slashed 880 jobs in restructuring efforts.