Is McDonald's Hinting At The Return Of All-Day Breakfast In Cryptic Instagram Video?
The post received over 11,000 likes
An innocuous McDonald's post, which shows a coffee cup and a half eaten hash brown, has the Internet in an uproar with customers theorizing it's a harbinger for the return of all-day breakfast.
The cryptic post, which already has over 11,000 likes, shows an animated clip that features the date "11/18" and a song with lyrics hinting at morning rituals.
Commenters speculated that the post signals the return of all-day breakfast, which McDonald's discontinued in 2020 during the pandemic.
Others speculated a potential partnership with animated brands like The Doodles. Others suggested that a new menu item may soon be debuted.
McDonald's hasn't confirmed the meaning of the post.
McDonald's made a splash during the presidential election, where Donald Trump carefully planned a shift at the popular burger joint.
McDonald's later distanced itself from any controversy over the stunt, saying, "We are not red or blue--we are golden," referencing its famous Golden Arches.
In June, the company faced a setback in its quest for automation, halting its AI-powered drive-thru trial at 100 locations throughout the country due to problems with inaccuracies.
