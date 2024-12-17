A KLM flight from Amsterdam to Mexico City was forced to make an unexpected landing on an island in the middle of the ocean after a strong odor from pigs in the cargo hold overwhelmed the cabin and cockpit.

On December 13, flight KL685, carrying 259 passengers, departed Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on a routine trip to Mexico City. The flight was also transporting 100 live pigs in the cargo hold, according to Business Insider.

Approximately six hours into the transatlantic journey, the flight crew reported a noxious smell from the animals into the cabin, prompting a precautionary diversion.

The Boeing 787 landed safely at Bermuda's LF Wade International Airport, where passengers were accommodated in local hotels and the pigs were attended to by a government veterinarian.

The 30-hour delay allowed time for a fresh cargo plane to be arranged for the animals, while the human passengers eventually continued their journey on the original aircraft.

The pigs were reloaded onto an empty cargo plane and flown to Mexico City on Sunday night, completing their journey under veterinary care. The passengers arrived in Mexico a day late but otherwise unharmed.

KLM emphasized its commitment to both passenger safety and animal welfare, with the airline and Bermuda authorities collaborating to ensure a smooth handling of the situation.