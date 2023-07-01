KEY POINTS The Brooklyn Nets are shipping Joe Harris to Detroit Pistons to free up cap space

The Harris trade eliminates Pistons as a potential suitor for Cameron Johnson

The Washington Wizards are trading Monte Morris to the Pistons to free up cramped backcourt

The Brooklyn Nets are parting ways with shooter Joe Harris as the 31-year-old cager is being shipped to the Detroit Pistons for practically nothing, according to reports.

The Nets are moving the 2019 NBA Three-Point contest champion to the Pistons together with a 2027 second-round pick via the Dallas Mavericks and a 2029 second-round pick via the Milwaukee Bucks as part of the deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported, citing unnamed sources. International Business Times could not independently verify this information.

The Nets are expected to have a busy offseason as well, although it appears they are more focused on retaining the services of Cameron Johnson.

Johnson, who was part of the Kevin Durant trade with the Phoenix Suns last NBA season, made a good account of himself. He averaged 16.6 points per game and shot 37.3% from beyond the arc.

Brooklyn needs the necessary cap space to retain the services of the 11th overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft and have more flexibility to match any offers that other teams may dangle.

With Harris moving to the Pistons, the Nets free themselves of his $19.9 million expiring contract. Although known to be one of the best shooters in the NBA today, the 6-foot-6 cager was not seen as a part of the NBA franchise's long-term plans.

The Harris trade is also seen as a move to diffuse the possibility of the Motor City squad making an offer to the 6-foot-8 stretch four.

Regardless, the Pistons get a proven shooter who can help the team address its lack of firepower. Harris will also aid the team with better floor spacing, particularly for Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey.

In related news, Monte Morris is also headed to Detroit. ESPN's Wojnarowski reported, citing unnamed sources, that the Washington Wizards are trading the point guard to the Pistons in exchange for a second-round pick.

The Wizards will create a $9.8 million traded player exception with the deal, while the Pistons will absorb Morris into their remaining cap room.

Morris averaged 10.3 points and 5.3 assists last season for the Wizards after arriving last summer from the Denver Nuggets in a trade that also involved Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Following the arrival of Jordan Poole and Tyus Jones, Morris may get better playing time manning the Pistons' backcourt.