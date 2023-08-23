A private plane carrying Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the notorious Wagner mercenary group, has reportedly crashed near Moscow.

The incident occurred in the Tver region, near the village of Kuzhenkino. The aircraft, an Embraer Legacy private jet, was en route between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

According to officials from the Russian Emergencies Ministry, the aircraft had 10 individuals on board at the time of the crash, including three crew members. The initial reports indicate that there were no survivors. All those on board, including Prigozhin, are believed to have lost their lives in the accident.

Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone said that the Embraer aircraft was downed by air defenses in the Tver region, located to the north of Moscow, BBC reported.

A video uploaded to the internet showed the small jet leaving a trail of smoke behind as it crashed into the ground, subsequently bursting into flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated.