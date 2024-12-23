Poland has introduced mandatory firearm and basic first aid training for schoolchildren as fears of Russian aggression loom over the country.

The Education for Safety program, which targets students aged 14 to 16, teaches theoretical and practical gun-handling skills using laser-based weapons for safety, EuroNews reports. Students learn how to assemble and disassemble firearms, improve shooting accuracy, and respond to warfare-related threats.

The lessons, conducted for one hour per week in school gymnasiums, also include topics on state security, survival techniques, and tactical rescue. First aid training and cybersecurity awareness are integral components of the curriculum.

Poland's education ministry emphasized that the initiative addresses "the increasing threat to state security from the 2022 war in Ukraine." The program, designed in collaboration with the national defense ministry, builds on earlier optional training offered in some schools since 2022.

The mandatory lessons reflect Poland's broader effort to prepare its population for potential conflict. Gun ownership, while regulated, is accepted in Poland, with strict background checks and mandatory training required for firearm licenses.

The government plans to implement the program across all 18,000 schools nationwide, signaling a significant shift in education policy amid escalating geopolitical tensions.