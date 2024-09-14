Pope Francis said the U.S. presidential election comes down to selecting the "lesser evil," criticizing Donald Trump for his strict immigration views and Vice President Kamala Harris for her stand on abortion rights and saying their policies are "against life."

The pope, asked to weigh in on the 2024 election, called not welcoming migrants into the county a "grave sin" and characterized abortion as an "assassination," Reuters reported.

Catholics in the United States would have to "choose the lesser evil" in November, Francis said without mentioning the candidates by name as he spoke to reporters on the papal jet Friday as he returned to Rome after a 12-day trip of the Asia-Pacific.

But the 87-year-old pontiff said it is essential for the approximately 52 million Catholics in America to vote.

"Not voting is ugly. It is not good. You must vote," he said.

"You must choose the lesser evil. Who is the lesser evil? That lady, or that gentleman? I don't know. Everyone, in conscience, (has to) think and do this," he continued, Reuters reported.

Francis said the policies put forth by Trump and Harris are "against life."

"Whether it is the one who is chasing away migrants, or the one who that kills children. Both are against life," he said.

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, has vowed to deport as many as 20 million illegal immigrants if he is elected.

And Harris has championed abortion rights, saying that she would sign a law to restore national access to abortion after the Supreme Court ruled against Roe v. Wade if elected.