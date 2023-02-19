KEY POINTS Osmani said Russia is planning on creating 'false flag operations' in Kosovo

She says the West sees 'other neighbors as temporary states'

Kosovo's PM previously said Russia is inflaming tensions between his country and Serbia

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to divert the attention of the West away from its invasion of Ukraine by creating "conflicts in Europe."

Osmani made the claim while speaking in an exclusive interview with Sky News at the Munich Security Conference.

"What he's trying to do is to divert the attention of the West away from Ukraine," she said, adding, "The way he would be able to do that is by creating other conflicts in Europe, whether we're talking about Moldova, Georgia or the Western Balkans."

Osmani also warned that Russia is attempting to create "false flag operations" in Kosovo, which she said is similar to methods it used in 2014 to destabilize eastern Ukraine.

"They bring in paramilitary forces that are dressed in civilians within our territory through illegal routes, and then they send in weapons and they also send in green uniforms without insignia so that it doesn't look like a traditional military attack. But in fact, they do prepare a lot of hybrid attacks, which is a mix of what these paramilitary forces do in northern Kosovo," she added.

Kosovo accused the international community of not doing enough to deter Putin from meddling in the affairs of other countries, adding that they "feel" that the West sees "other neighbors as temporary states."

Osmani's remarks echo those made by Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti in December wherein he warned that Russia is inflaming tensions between his country and Serbia amid its failing war in Ukraine.

In support of Kurti's remarks, a large group of members of the Narodne Patrole was seen massing on the Servian side of the Serbia-Kosovo border. The group is a Serbian nationalist organization with ties to Russia's infamous Wagner Private Mercenary Group, as per The Guardian.

Additionally, Kurti also said they were anxious that the situation could escalate in favor of Putin after Russia and Serbia conducted over 100 joint military exercises in 2021.

The underlying point of tension between Kosovo and Serbia is caused by Belgrade's refusal to recognize Kosovo's independence, which it gained in 1999 following the break up of Yugoslavia.