Russian President Vladimir Putin's recent appearance has once again sparked health rumors as an apparent scar was spotted on his neck.

Putin, 70, on Sunday, attended an Orthodox Easter service at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. Photos of him were taken at the event, one of which showed Putin holding a candle, looking somber, and having what seemed to be a scar or a deep crease on his neck.

Oleksiy Goncharenko, a Ukrainian Member of Parliament, commented on the scar in the YouTube video and said the Russian president "didn't look very good" during the Orthodox Eastern service.

"[Putin] didn't look very good in church yesterday. He moved with difficulty. And in the photographs, a scar is clearly visible on his neck. Moreover, if you look, it is somehow suspiciously similar to the letter Z," he said in a video posted Monday.

"I don't know what it is. They got marks all over their body or something. But most likely, he survived some kind of medical procedure," Goncharenko continued.

Ukrainian blogger Denis Kazansky also shared the image on his Telegram channel and speculated that the mark resembled the shape of a Z, which is the symbol affiliated with Russian pro-war propaganda amid its invasion of Ukraine.

"Oh, what is it with Volodya? It seems that I understood where Z came from," Kazansky wrote.

The appearance of the scar has again fueled speculations that Putin could be suffering from severe illnesses. Last year, journalists for the investigative outlet Proekt claimed that the Russian leader was suffering from thyroid cancer, adding that oncologist and thyroid doctor Evgenii Selivanov often accompanied him on his trips.

Ukrainian spy chief Kyrylo Budanov also previously claimed that Putin "has been sick" with cancer "for a long time." He also said he believes the Russian leader "will die very quickly."

In addition to cancer, there were also several reports claiming Putin was struggling with Parkinson's disease after he was seen suffering hand and leg tremors during a February 2022 meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Russian authorities have repeatedly dismissed rumors that Putin is suffering from severe health issues.