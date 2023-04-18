KEY POINTS The Easter 'care' package was sent by Putin's ruling party

The Russian military sent out packages containing a photograph of President Vladimir Putin depicted as a god during the Easter holiday, according to a report.

Russian draftees from the Perm region were among those who received the Eastern care package containing Putin's photograph, one soldier told local news outlet Perm 36.6.

"We thought, they sent us something, they haven't forgotten [about us], the [Easter] holiday is coming soon. But it turned out that it was not about the holiday after all. No matter how much of a patriot of my homeland I may be, this is already complete bullshit," the soldier said.

In addition to the photograph, a note had also been scrawled on the packaging in bright red ink, saying that the painting is "for prayers."

The latest "care package," which the outlet noted was from United Russia — Putin's ruling party, was not the first such package to be sent to soldiers. Last month, Moscow's troops were sent "protection candles" and were told to light them during combat to "cast out evil spirits" on the battlefield. That same package also featured the slogan, "We don't abandon our own."

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. Since then, there have been multiple reports of troops complaining about the lack of food and training they receive once drafted into the Russian military.

One such complaint appeared on the Telegram channels of Russian media outlets "Attention News" and "Astra." In that video, a Russian soldier said they were deployed to Donetsk Oblast and told to "storm villages." However, the soldier said they were left without any orders or explanations on the frontline. The soldier also said they lacked the equipment and intelligence to launch an attack on Donetsk villages. Additionally, he said they were not even provided maps of the area.

In another clip, a group of Russian soldiers demanded that Putin remove them from the units led by local commanders and return them to Russian command, noting that they were ordered to take part in assaults despite having poor artillery and reconnaissance support.

In January this year, Ukraine said fighters for Russia's infamous Wagner group are suffering from dangerous infections on the frontline due to their unsanitary living conditions.