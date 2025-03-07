Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly ready to begin discussing a potential ceasefire with Ukraine provided some conditions are met, including the conformation of a peacekeeping mission.

Bloomberg detailed that the offer was conveyed last months during talks in Saudi Arabia between U.S. and Russian officials. Moscow indicated that any cessation of hostilities would need to include a clear understanding regarding the framework of a final peace agreement.

The parameters of an eventual peacekeeping mission and the countries involved in it are a key aspect of any way forward. Russia has anticipated it won't accept the presence of any troops belonging to NATO countries. It does not object to countries that have stayed neutral throughout the conflict.

In parallel, senior U.S. and Ukrainian officials will meet next week in Saudi Arabia to discuss a potential ceasefire and a framework for a peace agreement.

The news about Putin's willingness to engage in talks surface after Russia rejected on Thursday a proposal presented by France and the United Kingdom, which contemplated a month-long truce covering air and maritime operations.

Regardless of the country's willingness to engage in talks, Moscow has continued launching attacks against Ukraine, with the latest barrage targeting the country's energy and gas infrastructure.

Energy Minister Herman Galuschenko described the attacks as "massive missile and drone shelling." "Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians by shelling energy and gas production facilities, without abandoning its goal of leaving us without power and heating, and causing the greatest harm to ordinary citizens," he added.

Moreover, four people were founded in a strike on "civilian infrastructure," said Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov. "A fire broke out at the scene of the impact. A nearby apartment building was also damaged," he added. On Thursday, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kryvyi Rig, was attacked. Four civilians were killed.

Trump threatened new sanctions and tariffs on Russia on Friday, seemingly putting some pressure on the Kremlin to agree to a ceasefire. It is the first public threat against Russia, Axios reported.

The outlet also quoted a senior White House official saying that "Trump's rage has been intensifying" lately due to Russia's behavior and escalatory attacks.

Trump's pressure on Ukraine, which included the halting of military aid and intelligence sharing, led Zelensky to agree to the idea of a ceasefire and the signing of a rare earth minerals with the U.S.

