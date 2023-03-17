The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the children's rights commissioner of the country, for their alleged involvement in the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children.

A press release by the ICC said the court's pre-trial judges have found "reasonable grounds" to hold each suspect accountable for war crimes that include the unlawful transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to Russia, causing harm to Ukrainian children.

Moscow has dismissed the ICC's decision, stating that the UN judicial organ's rulings have no significance for the country since Russia is not a signatory to the Rome Statute of the ICC and bears no obligations under it. Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova expressed her views through her Telegram channel, The Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Andri Yermak, Chief of Staff for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated via social media that the arrest warrant marks "just the beginning," said a CNN report.

The ICC's decision to issue warrants against Putin and Lvova-Belova for their alleged involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children is significant. However, Russia's dismissal of the ICC's decision suggests that it may not comply with the ICC's rulings.