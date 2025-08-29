Russian President Vladimir Putin will have "played" his US counterpart Donald Trump if the Kremlin chief fails to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday.

Macron expressed hope that such a meeting would take place, but said if the Russian leader did not meet a Monday deadline to agree to the talks "it will show again President Putin has played President Trump", and warned that France would push for new "primary and secondary sanctions" to pressure Moscow.

His comments came as diplomatic efforts to end the three-and-a-half-year conflict sparked by Russia's 2022 invasion of its neighbour appear to have lost steam after Trump moved to restore dialogue with Moscow at the start of his second presidency.

"I think this is not a good thing for us all. This cannot stay without response," Macron said, after talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the south of France, saying they would both have new telephone talks with Trump at the weekend.

"I hope it (the meeting between Putin and Zelensky) takes place but if not... we will push for primary and secondary sanctions which will pressure Russia and force it to come to the negotiating table," Macron said.

Macron also showed no regret for describing Putin earlier this month as an "ogre at our gates", comments which angered Moscow.

"We say there is an ogre at the gates of Europe... this is very much what the Georgians (after a 2008 invasion) and Ukrainians and many other nations feel very deeply," he said.

"That is a man who has decided to go down an authoritarian path and impose an imperialism to change international frontiers."

After deadly drone and missile attacks on Kyiv on Thursday, Macron also warned that Putin had a habit of saying one thing at international talks and then acting differently.

"The gap between President Putin's positions at international summits and the reality on the ground shows how insincere he is," he said.

Merz said that Russia's war against Ukraine war could yet go on for "many more months", adding that he had "no illusions" about the prospects of a swift conclusion.

He vowed that "we will not abandon Ukraine" but said it looked like Putin was showing "no readiness" to meet with Zelensky.

"To be frank that does not surprise me as this belongs to the strategy of the Russian president," Merz said.