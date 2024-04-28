A high-ranking Qatari official has called on both Israel and Hamas to demonstrate greater dedication and sincerity in ceasefire talks during interviews with Israeli media. This comes amid increasing pressure to negotiate a deal that would secure the release of some Israeli hostages and bring an end to the nearly seven-month-long conflict in Gaza.

Egypt's state-owned al-Qahera TV reported that an Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Egypt in the coming days to discuss the latest proposals in negotiations. Additionally, a senior Hamas official, Basem Naim, mentioned in a message to The Associated Press that a delegation from the militant group will also travel to Cairo. The report from al-Qahera TV stated that the Hamas delegation is set to arrive on Monday.

The Egyptian official mentioned that Israeli officials are willing to explore the possibility of implementing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza as part of the second stage of an agreement. Israel has maintained its stance of not ending the conflict until Hamas is defeated.

Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari was interviewed by liberal daily Haaretz and Israeli public broadcaster Kan, with the interviews published and aired on Saturday evening. This occurred as Israel announced plans to invade Gaza's southernmost city of Rafah, despite global concerns for the safety of over 1 million Palestinians in the area.

Al-Ansari expressed dissatisfaction with both Hamas and Israel, noting that each side has prioritized political interests over the welfare of civilians. He refrained from providing specific details about the discussions but mentioned that they have essentially stalled, with both sides firmly holding onto their positions.

John Kirby, White House national security spokesman, told ABC News that Israel has given assurances that they will refrain from entering Rafah until the United States has had an opportunity to fully express its perspectives and concerns. Kirby added that the outcome remains to be seen.

Qatar, where Hamas maintains its headquarters in Doha, has played a crucial role as a mediator, alongside the U.S. and Egypt, in negotiating temporary ceasefires. In November, these efforts resulted in a brief halt to hostilities and the release of numerous hostages. However, Qatar recently expressed frustration and announced that it was reevaluating its role as a mediator.

Qatar and Israel have tense relations, with some Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, criticizing Qatar for not exerting sufficient pressure on Hamas. It's worth noting that Qatar has no formal diplomatic relations with Israel.

The increasing pressure for Hamas and Israel to reach a ceasefire agreement aims to prevent an Israeli assault on Rafah, the city bordering Egypt, where over half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are taking refuge.