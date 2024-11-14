Outdoor Retailers REI Brings In Sephora Veteran As Chief Marketing Officer
The veteran marketer has worked for companies such as Sephora, West Elm, and Williams-Sonoma
Outdoor retailer REI Co-op has brought on a beauty executive as its new chief marketing officer.
Abigail Jacobs will oversee brand development, customer engagement, and operations.
She comes from Sephora, where she has served as SVP, integrated marketing and brand
Jacobs has also worked for West Elm and Pottery Barn.
REI's CEO and president Eric Artz praised her in announcing the hire.
"As I got to know Abigail, I was struck by her ability to successfully marry customer-centricity and commercial performance with mission in a specialty retail environment," said Artz in a Artz said. "She has a wealth of experience and brings a true understanding of what it means to infuse a brand with purpose.
"I'm confident she'll inspire our 24 million members as we continue to work together for the greater good and the great outdoors."
REI, the nation's largest consumer co-op, has been dealing with a post-COVID sales slump and has had multiple sales this year to rid itself of excess inventory, according to the Daily Outdoor Retailer.
