Relieved Israelis returned to work and school on Wednesday after the military lifted restrictions following a ceasefire with Iran, while some voiced lingering apprehension about the future.

People sunbathed and played football on Tel Aviv's beaches, streets and markets came back to life, and schools reopened on Wednesday following the deal to end the 12-day war.

"Finally, we can start to live again," said Yosi, 40, a yoga teacher and mother of two, sitting at a cafe in Tel Aviv.

The western coastal city was among the sites struck repeatedly during Iran and Israel's deadly exchanges of missiles.

"I'm exhausted, but I was so relieved when I saw my two kids going to school this morning, meeting their friends, after 12 days at home," she added.

Traders unpacked their spices, clothes and souvenirs at Carmel market in the centre of the economic and tech capital, which is also renowned for its nightlife.

"We hope now the clients will be back. We have suffered too much," a jewellery trader, Ori, told AFP.

Crowds of passengers moved through the Ben Gurion airport outside the city as commercial flights resumed.

Families holding miniature Israeli flags smiled as they stepped off planes on their return. Some kneeled and kissed the tarmac.

For some, the relief was tinged with fear about further unrest.

"I'm not religious but I pray that I won't hear any more sirens, that I won't have to run and hide in a shelter," said Yafit Sofi, 33, between sips of beer in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.

"We want to party, we want to live, to regain our carefree attitude... But how long will this last? What will the next war be?" the young woman said.

"So many people want to kill us, so many countries want to destroy Israel. And each time, it's worse."

The ceasefire with Iran raised hopes for some that Israel would also halt the fighting in the nearby Palestinian territory Gaza where it has been battling to crush the Islamist militant group Hamas for more than 20 months.

The area is suffering from famine-like conditions after Israel blocked all supplies from early March to the end of May and continues to impose restrictions, according to rights groups.

The Israeli government declined to comment on any new ceasefire talks beyond saying that efforts to return Israeli hostages in Gaza were ongoing "on the battlefield and via negotiations".

In Tel Aviv, Yossi Bin, 45, an engineer, said now families in the city could "sleep peacefully".

"I hope it stays that way," he added.

"I truly hope the ceasefire will hold, and that (the government) take advantage... to take some action to bring calm to other fronts as well."

Israel attacked Iran in a bid to prevent Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, an ambition Tehran has consistently denied having.

The Israeli action killed at least 610 civilians and wounded more than 4,700, according to the Iranian health ministry.

Iranian missile strikes on Israel killed 28 people, according to official figures and rescuers.

"At first we felt like it was a game, it all seemed unreal. We were at the beach and suddenly we were running into shelters to hide," said Dorothea Schupelius, 29, while strolling in Tel Aviv.

"And then no, it wasn't a game: real people died," she said. "Everyone suffered."

Fashion designer Noa Karlovsky had a pile of wedding dresses sewn for her clients in her loft in Jaffa, south of Tel Aviv.

"Many of our men are in Gaza, and with the war in Iran, even more weddings have been cancelled," she said sadly.

"We can't plan anything, we don't really control our lives anymore. Our leaders are at war, but we're just pawns. I'd like to start a family, but I wonder if it's a good idea," added the 30-year-old.