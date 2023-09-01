* This is a contributed article and this content does not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.

"The winds of change are undeniable – sustainability is not merely a buzzword but a strategic anchor for businesses navigating the turbulent waters of today's market," declares Rodrigo Garcia, a seasoned C-level finance executive with a track record etched in innovation.

Garcia's words mark the emergence of a new narrative that is increasingly dominated by the growing significance of sustainability in shaping portfolio decisions and operational outcomes.

With over two decades of experience leading transformational organizational changes, the seasoned finance executive finds strong resonance as the business world leans towards environmental concerns, social consciousness and governance practices contributing to investment strategies.

Investors are recalibrating their approach in the aftermath of a global pandemic and amid climate uncertainties. According to a recent study by PwC, nearly 80% of asset managers and institutional investors now consider environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors as integral components of their investment decisions. This data marks a substantial rise from a decade ago when such considerations were secondary.

Garcia notes, "The surge in sustainable investing signifies a cultural shift that places social and environmental impact alongside financial returns. The triple bottom line–people, planet and profit–is becoming the benchmark."

The C-level finance executive, current global chief financial officer, and U.S. president for Talipot Holdings shares his insights on the value sustainability brings, driving better results for businesses and organizations.

ESG metrics: A new lens for evaluation

Garcia believes sustainability doesn't merely adorn business portfolios but transforms operational outcomes. The reduction of carbon footprints, the implementation of ethical supply chains, and the fostering of a diverse and inclusive workplace are no longer incidental. They directly impact a company's resilience and long-term success.

Central to this pioneering approach in business operations is the integration of ESG metrics. Implementing these metrics changes how businesses perceive their role in the broader context of society and the environment.

He adds, "Businesses aren't isolated entities; they're part of a larger ecosystem, and the ESG metrics are the way to see how businesses impact the whole ecosystem they are in."

As climate concerns grow and societal values shift, ESG metrics assess risks and opportunities and assist companies in gauging their impact on the world. These metrics serve as a compass, guiding organizations toward a more conscientious path by evaluating their carbon footprint, social contributions and governance practices.

"ESG metrics are a moral barometer, reflecting an organization's commitment to responsible practices and sustainable growth. It aligns business strategies with the collective conscience of society," Garcia shares.

Building resilience and long-term value

Beyond the immediate implications of sustainable practices, Garcia's vision builds resilience and fosters long-term value. He emphasizes that these sustainable decisions aren't long-term solutions and strategic investments for a future inherently more resistant to disruptions. This perspective gains heightened significance in the wake of the recent pandemic, which has laid bare the vulnerability of businesses operating on traditional models.

Organizations with established ESG frameworks have shown expertise in navigating the pandemic's turbulence with heightened adaptability. Through ESG factors and metrics, they have pinpointed areas of improvement that enhance operational efficiency, effectively mitigate risks and cultivate innovation.

He shares, "Sustainable portfolio decisions are a proactive response to a changing world where consumers demand transparency, investors seek purpose and regulators enforce responsible practices. It's a world where companies are held accountable for their financial performance and impact on the planet and society."

Navigating challenges and seizing opportunities

Indeed, the path to a sustainable future is challenging. Garcia acknowledges that transitioning to sustainable practices requires a fundamental shift in mindset and operations. The complexities of integrating ESG criteria, especially for fast-paced businesses, are undeniable. Yet, these challenges, he believes, are outweighed by the opportunities they present.

Garcia's expertise is vital, and his commitment to sustainability isn't confined to boardroom discussions. His involvement as a board director at Canela Media, Inc., a prominent media and entertainment technology company, stresses his dedication to operationalizing sustainable practices. His recent participation at the TEDxWrigleyville event, themed "Humanity, a View From Inside the Pandemic," revealed his passion for addressing the most pressing challenges of our times, articulating the significance of recovery solutions for small businesses and economically vulnerable individuals.

As the world turns and changes, Garcia's insights offer a roadmap that balances financial prosperity with ethical responsibility. He believes that sustainability strategies, when implemented smartly into businesses' decision-making processes, will result in an opportunity to drive long-term success and high profitability.