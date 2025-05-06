Romania's liberal interior minister Catalin Predoiu became interim premier on Tuesday, the presidency announced, a day after the prime minister's resignation deepened political tumult in the EU nation.

Romania's pro-EU Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stepped down on Monday after a far-right candidate topped the first round of a tense presidential vote rerun.

Far-right EU critic George Simion topped Sunday's election first round, while the ruling coalition's candidate narrowly lost out to Bucharest's mayor for the second spot.

Ciolacu's resignation comes just two weeks ahead of the presidential vote runoff on May 18 in the EU and NATO member, which has gained in strategic importance since Russia invaded Ukraine, neighbouring Romania.

Ciolacu said his Social Democrats (PSD) party would leave the ruling coalition but they are expected to remain in the government on an interim basis until after the election run-off.

Predoiu, 56, is a former justice minister who already served as interim premier in 2012.

Predoiu, who practiced as a lawyer in the past, is also the current interim president of the liberals (PNL).

Predoiu told reporters on Monday that the liberals have "sworn-in ministers in the government, they will carry out their duties".

"As long as these mandates are in office, the PNL does its duty," he said.

In Sunday's first round, Simion, who leads the nationalist AUR party, gained almost 41 percent of votes, double the score of the pro-EU Mayor Nicusor Dan, an independent.

A far-right victory in the second round -- closely watched by Brussels and Washington -- could mark a shift in the country's foreign policy.

The president represents Romania at EU and NATO summits and can veto EU votes. He also appoints the premier and other government posts.

Campaigning on a vow to put Romania first, Simion, a fan of US President Donald Trump, has criticised "Brussels' unelected bureaucrats", accusing them of having meddled in the Romanian elections.

In December, Romania's constitutional court in a shock move scrapped the presidential ballot after far-right politician Calin Georgescu unexpectedly won the first round.

The annulment followed allegations of Russian interference and a massive TikTok campaign that emerged in favour of Georgescu.

Simion has called the annulment "a coup d'etat". Georgescu was barred from the rerun but two major far-right parties decided to back Simion instead.