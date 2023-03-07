KEY POINTS Two decks of Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas can now be previewed as a "Fortnite" map

It allows players to interact with the decks and introduces them to luxury activity cruises

The Icon of the Seas can be accessed with the map code 2569-9622-8657

Royal Caribbean's upcoming Icon of the Seas, which is expected to become the world's largest cruise ship by volume when it enters service early next year, can now be previewed in the video game "Fortnite."

The "Royal Caribbean: Hide 'N' Sea" map will allow players of Epic Games' popular online shooter to virtually roam two of the Icon of the Seas' decks — Thrill Island and The Hideaway, The Drum reported.

"We want to show up in unexpected ways, across new territories in a way that reaches families where they are spending time. Younger travelers are playing a big role in choosing holiday plans," Royal Caribbean International senior vice president and chief marketing officer Kara Wallace said.

"With 'Royal Caribbean: Hide 'N' Sea Fortnite Map,' families can now see, touch and experience some of Thrill Island and The Hideaway - two revolutionary additions exclusive to Icon of the Seas," she added.

While not all areas of the Icon of the Seas are available in "Hide 'N' Sea," the map will still reportedly allow players to "hide, seek and collect coins in the largest waterpark at sea, Category 6."

It will also give "Fortnite" users the opportunity to "test their mettle on Crown's Edge, an experience that's part skywalk, part ropes course 154 feet above the ocean; parade through Lost Dunes mini golf course; and absorb the vibe and views at The Hideaway Pool, the first suspended infinity pool at sea, all while sailing the Caribbean."

"Hide 'N' Sea," which was created using the "Fortnite Creative" mode, will introduce players to the concept of luxury activity cruises as well.

The map is available worldwide on desktop, console, smartphone and tablet devices. It can be accessed with the map code 2569-9622-8657.

Meanwhile, the ship the "Hide 'N' Sea" is based on will debut on Jan. 27 next year.

It will become the world's largest cruise ship when it starts sailing from Miami with a gross tonnage of 250,800.

The Icon of the Seas can accommodate up to 7,600 passengers at maximum capacity and will have 2,350 crew members, Cruise Hive reported.

It will feature 20 decks, seven pools and six record-breaking waterslides, according to the cruise line.