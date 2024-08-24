Russia and Ukraine exchanged 115 prisoners of war from each side on Saturday. The news was confirmed by both countries, with the United Arab Emirates acting as an intermediary.

"The UAE has successfully mediated a new captives exchange between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine, resulting in the release of 230 captives," the Gulf country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday.

This is the first exchange of its kind since Ukraine launched a surprise attack on Russia's Kursk region on August 6, marking the largest foreign attack on Russian territory since World War Two.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian troops who helped replenish the pool of prisoners for exchange.

Another 115 of our defenders have returned home today. These are warriors of the National Guard, the Armed Forces, the Navy, and the State Border Guard Service.



We remember everyone. We are searching for them and making every effort to bring them all back.



I am grateful to each…

Meanwhile, Ukraine is celebrating annual independence day on Saturday- the third since Russia invaded in February 2022. No fireworks, parades or concerts are planned - instead Ukrainians are marking the day with commemorations for civilians and soldiers killed in the war.

In a video posted on social media, President Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's resilience and strength in the face of Russian aggression, highlighting the nation's ongoing counteroffensive efforts.

He firmly rejected any attempts by Russia to dictate Ukraine's future. "The sick old man from Red Square, who constantly scares everyone with the red button, will not dictate any of his red lines to us. Only Ukraine and Ukrainians will decide how to live, which path to choose, and what choice to make. Because this is how independence works," he declared.

On the other hand, all released Russian soldiers are now in Belarus and will receive medical treatment and rehabilitation upon their return to Russia. The ministry expressed gratitude for the UAE's role in facilitating the prisoner swap.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region was a preventive strike to stop Russian attacks in the north and towards the regional city of Sumy. Zelensky told a news conference the operation in Kursk was difficult but he viewed its progress positively.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine "surprises once again" and promised that Russia will "know what retribution is".

By launching its 2022 invasion, he said "Russia was seeking one thing: to destroy us", adding that "what the enemy brought to our land has now returned to his home".

"Anyone who wants to sow evil on our land will reap its fruit on their territory," Zelenskyy said. "This is not a prediction, not gloating, not blind revenge. It is justice."