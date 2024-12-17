A Russian activist protested the country's anti-mask law by dressing up like Santa Claus, beard and all, and holding up a sign encouraging passersby to vote for him for mayor.

Leonid Larichev, of Ukhta, was given two fines, both of which he plans to appeal, for 10,000 rubles, or $95, for violating the rules for holding a public picket by partially covering his face with his Santa beard. A judge ruled he used the "mask" so authorities could not identify him, according to reporting by The Barents Observer.

Larichev, a milking machine operator, told The Barents Observer, that he is running for mayor because he hopes to develop his hometown and wants "available resources to be used more rationally." He also wants more Russians to get involved.

"People can really make a difference... I am trying my best to draw attention to what is happening in our town Council, how deputies vote, how they fall under criminal articles," Larichev explained.

It is a difficult battle as there are few towns or cities in Russia that allow mayoral elections, and officials in cities that do allow it are finding new ways to shut them down.

In October, officials in Yakutsk, a city with a population of approximately 341,000 residents, proposed to cancel its mayoral election, citing budget concerns, The Barents Observer reported.

Originally published by Latin Times