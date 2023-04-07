KEY POINTS Ukraine said Russia continues to suffer huge casualties on the battlefield

A tent city in Russian-annexed Crimea is treating hundreds of wounded soldiers

Around 390 Russian military personnel were killed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday

More Russian soldiers are dying on the Ukrainian battlefield, the Ukrainian military claimed.

According to the situation update by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Thursday, they had noticed the high number of Russian troops being treated in local medical facilities.

"The Russian occupation forces continue to suffer huge casualties, and local medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territories have reached their full capacity," the Ukrainian military said.

Ukrainian forces cited a tent city in Russian-annexed Crimea where hundreds of Russian soldiers were being treated.

"A tent city for the wounded Russian invaders was spotted in one of the settlements of Simferopol district of the temporarily occupied Autonomous Republic of Crimea," the Ukrainian Armed Forces said.

"As of April 4, 2023, about 100x enemy soldiers are undergoing rehabilitation in the said field camp," it added.

According to the latest casualty report, the Ukrainian military said at least 390 Russian soldiers were killed on the battlefield, putting the total death toll at 176,630.

Russian forces also lost several pieces of military equipment in the same period in its fight against Ukraine, including two tanks, eight armored personnel vehicles (APVs), and seven artillery systems.

Since the beginning of the war more than a year ago, Russia has lost 3,631 tanks, 7,1013 APVs, and 2,714 artillery systems.

Even though the losses continue to pile up, Russia has still managed to wreak havoc against Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military said the Russian forces launched four missiles, seven airstrikes, and tens of multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) attacks against troop positions and civilian infrastructure across the country.

Ukrainian forces claimed they had repelled more than 20 Russian attacks, especially in the towns of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Marinka, where the most intense fighting was recorded

Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder of the Wagner mercenary group and an ally of President Vladimir Putin, admitted that Ukrainian soldiers are still fighting fiercely in the heavily-contested town of Bakhmut.

In a Telegram post, Prigozhin said the Ukrainians "have organized defense in the city," which hinders his objective of capturing Bakhmut.

Prigozhin also criticized the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian military for the lack of support and urged them to provide more ammunition and organize better to push Ukrainian troops out of the city.

Prigozhin previously claimed that Wagner fighters had put a Russian flag in an administrative building in the center of Bakhmut, which showed that Russia had already taken the city from Ukraine.

However, Prigozhin's remarks about Russia's takeover of Bakhmut were not confirmed by any Ukrainian or Western officials.