KEY POINTS The Russian lieutenant said they are refusing to follow orders to fight in the frontline

The video of the complaint was shared by the Astra Telegram channel

Russia has lost more than 154,800 soldiers in the war in Ukraine

A Russian lieutenant positioned in the temporarily occupied region of Donetsk recently blasted the Kremlin's war in Ukraine amid mounting losses.

In a video shared by the Astra Telegram channel, the senior Russian lieutenant said he and his men were initially stationed in Shebekino in the Belgorod region before they were sent to Donetsk Oblast in Ukraine to "storm villages" without being given training, intel about their targets and equipment.

The troop has since lost many fighters, leading the lieutenant to refuse to follow orders to fight in the frontline.

"This is utter bulls**t. Servicemen are being killed. This is all that's left of my platoon. Of the entire company," the lieutenant said in the video, as translated by The Insider.

On Tuesday, another video showed Russian fighters from the Novosibirsk and the Krasnoyarsk regions complaining about being sent to Donetsk without any support or artillery. The clip was posted by Beware of News Telegram channel.

Russia launched its unprovoked, full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Since then, multiple reports have emerged of Russian soldiers suffering from a lack of ammunition and training on the frontline.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Defense of Britain reported that Russian reservist soldiers had been ordered to attack a Ukrainian position using only "firearms and shovels" used to dig trenches amid ammunition shortage.

Last month, a group of mobilized men from the Irkutsk region published a video addressed to Russian President Vladimir Putin in which they also complained about the lack of training and military intelligence. The group added that their command threatened to shoot them if they refused to follow orders.

It was later reported that nearly all of the conscripts from the Irkutsk group have been killed in the war after they were ordered to storm a fortified area in the Donetsk region.

As of writing, Russia is estimated to have lost about 154,830 military personnel in the war, including 1,060 soldiers killed over the past day, according to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.