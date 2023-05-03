KEY POINTS The Kremlin claimed that Ukraine carried out the 'planned terrorist attack' to take Putin's life

Pro-Russian war correspondents are urging Moscow to directly target Zelensky in a missile strike

Ukraine denied the accusations and said the attack could have been carried out by local resistance forces

High-ranking Russian officials and Kremlin allies called for the murder of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after alleged attempts to assassinate President Vladimir Putin.

The Kremlin's press service Wednesday claimed that Russian air defenses shot down two Ukrainian drones targeting Putin's residence inside the Kremlin. The Kremlin also blamed the "planned terrorist attack" on Ukraine.

In response, a chorus of pro-Russia propagandists called on Moscow to murder Zelensky for Ukraine's attempt on Putin's life, even going as far as to suggest bombing his residence in Kyiv. One other person also suggested to "shoot down his [Zelensky's] plane," The Daily Beast reported, citing statements from two Kremlin allies.

Alexander Kotz, a pro-Russia war correspondent, urged Moscow to stop targeting "decision-making centers" in Kyiv and instead launch missiles directly at the "decision makers," the outlet noted.

Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who currently serves as the Deputy Secretary of Russia's Security Council, called for Zelensky's "physical elimination" in a Telegram post.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left except for the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal," he wrote, as translated via Google Translate. "It is not even needed to sign the act of unconditional surrender."

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma, took to Telegram to urge lawmakers to recognize Kyiv as a "terrorist organization" and demanded "the use of weapons capable of stopping and destroying the Kyiv terrorist regime."

Despite the accusations, the Kremlin has not shared evidence proving that it was Ukrainian drones carrying out the attack. Footage shared on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the Kremlin around 2:37 a.m. local time. Russian state media only reported the supposed drone attack around 2:33 p.m. local time.

The International Business Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Ukrainian officials have, so far, rejected the Kremlin's claim. Zelensky accused Russia of inventing "escalatory schemes" during his visit to Helsinki on Wednesday.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak also denied the Kremlin's claims and suggested that the drone attacks could have been carried out by "local resistance forces."