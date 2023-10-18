Salah Calls For End To 'Massacres', Aid To Be Allowed Into Gaza
Liverpool and Egypt football star Mohamed Salah called for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza on Wednesday as he pleaded for an end to "massacres" in the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Gazans have been facing dire shortages as the territory was effectively sealed off in the wake of the October 7 attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli communities and military posts that claimed 1,400 lives.
On Tuesday, a deadly rocket strike hit a Gaza hospital that Hamas blamed on Israel.
However, Israel denied responsibility, claiming the strike was caused by an errant rocket fired by Palestinian militants.
A Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool, Egypt captain Salah, 31, is one of the most popular athletes in the Arab world.
"It is not always easy to speak in a time like this. There has been too much violence and too much heartbreak and brutality," Salah said in a video posted to his 62.7 million followers on Instagram.
"The escalations in recent weeks is unbearable to witness. All lives are sacred and must be protected. The massacres need to stop, families are being torn apart."
After a visit by US President Joe Biden to Tel Aviv on Wednesday, Israel said it had agreed to his request to allow aid into the besieged Gaza via Egypt due to mounting concern about dwindling supplies and warnings of a humanitarian catastrophe.
"What is clear now is that humanitarian aid to Gaza must be allowed immediately. The people there are in terrible conditions," Salah added.
"The scenes at the hospital last night were horrifying. The people of Gaza need food, water and medical supplies urgently.
"I am calling on world leaders to come together to prevent further slaughter of innocent souls - humanity must prevail."
© Copyright AFP 2023. All rights reserved.
-
China Says Third-quarter Economic Growth Slowed To 4.9%
-
Retail Sales Jump In September, Beating Expectations
-
US Tightens Curbs On AI Chip Exports To China
-
China Using Influence To 'Gain Acceptability' For Taliban With Invitation To BRI Forum: Expert
-
Man Utd Sale Saga Leaves Fans With More Questions Than Answers
-
Ports, Railways, A Naval Base: China's Belt And Road In Five Projects
-
US Ambassador To India Backs Cricket To Hit LA Olympics For Six
-
The Israel-Hamas Military Balance
-
World Leaders Seek To Contain Israel-Hamas War, Protect Civilians
-
Rice Prices Are Rising In Philippines After Price Cap Lifted; Food Crisis Worries Loom
-
Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue Urged As Balkan Summit Opens