A company is voluntarily recalling a certain lot of a ground cumin product because it may be contaminated with salmonella. The spice was distributed in 16 states.

The problem was discovered after a sample product was tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and turned out to be positive for salmonella, according to the company announcement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website. The FDA and Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) were then alerted of the issue.

"The Lipari Branded Ground Cumin Tubs manufactured by International Food are being recalled as they are potentially adulterate (sic) with salmonella," the announcement said. "We are working closely with the FDA to ensure that all affected product has been pulled from commerce."

Salmonella are bacteria that can make people sick, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This typically happens when an individual consumes food or beverages that are contaminated with salmonella or by touching infected animals, their feces or their environment.

Most people who get salmonella usually experience diarrhea, stomach cramps and fever, with the symptoms tending to begin some six hours to six days after the infection. Although most who get a salmonella infection can recover from it completely without specific treatment, some people can get an illness so severe that they need to be hospitalized.

The infection may be "serious and sometimes fatal" in some groups including children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

In the case of the current recall, there have so far been no reports of illnesses related to the product.

The recalled ground cumin was distributed "as a generic product," the announcement noted. They come in tubs that have "Ground Cumin" and the weight (6 ounces) on a label on the cover. They can also be identified by the lot code 220914601, "best by" date of September 2024 and UPC of 094776212620, which can be found on another label. "Distributed by Lipari Foods" is also printed on the product's label. Photos of the product, including how the said details would look on the pack, are available on the FDA website.

The recalled ground cumin product was distributed to retail stores in 16 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Those who find that they are in possession of a recalled product are being advised not to consume it and instead to take it back to where they bought it. Those who have questions may contact the company's customer service at 800-729-3354.