KEY POINTS The packaging doesn't declare the presence of a major allergen

The product was distributed in New York State and "possibly" three others

Affected customers may return the product to get a refund

A company is recalling certain curry powder products because they may contain an undeclared allergen. The products may have been sold in four states.

The problem with the recalled "Madras Curry Powder" (CA RI NI AN DO "KIM TU THAP") is that it may contain undeclared peanuts, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announcement.

The issue was reportedly discovered after routine sampling by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors revealed that the product, which contains peanuts, was distributed in packages that did not declare their presence.

Peanuts are on the list of nine major food allergens that have specific labeling requirements. They are also among the allergens that are most commonly associated with anaphylaxis, which is the sudden, potentially life-threatening whole-body response to an allergen.

"People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the announcement noted.

It has been estimated that some 13 people die of peanut-related anaphylaxis in the U.S. each year.

So far, there have been no reports of illnesses related to the recalled product.

The recall affects the Madras Curry Powder, which comes in various sizes: 4-ounce and 16-ounce bottles as well as 4-ounce bags. These may have the UPC Codes 3960600152, 3960600154 or 3960600156, but all of them have the "best by" date of 05052026TF. The code can be located on top of the bottles or on the front, right side of the bags.

These products were reportedly distributed via retail stores or mail order in New York State and "possibly" in Maryland, New Jersey and California.

Customers who find that they are in possession of the recalled product are being advised to take it back to where they bought it so they can get a refund. Those with questions may contact the company's customer service number at 714–550-0372.

People with food allergies should be extra careful to read the labels on the food they are about to eat. Peanuts, for instance, are typically found in products like candies, pies and cakes. They are also quite common in certain cuisines such as Asian and Mexican, while even some food products without them may still be contaminated during manufacturing.

Keep in mind that an allergic reaction may differ from one person to another and may not always result in the same symptoms each time.