El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele posted photos on his X account of the meeting between Kilmar Abrego García and U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen following days of speculation about the wrongly deported man's whereabouts and health.

The images, which showed Abrego García in casual clothing with the senator, were mocked by the Salvadoran president who wrote that Abrego García had "miraculously risen from the 'death camps' & 'torture',' and was now "sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!" It was not clear whether the beverages were alcoholic or not.

"Now that he's been confirmed healthy, he gets the honor of staying in El Salvador's custody," Bukele added.

Kilmar Abrego Garcia, miraculously risen from the “death camps” & “torture”, now sipping margaritas with Sen. Van Hollen in the tropical paradise of El Salvador!🍹 pic.twitter.com/r6VWc6Fjtn — Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) April 18, 2025

Senator Van Hollen, who traveled to El Salvador to check on Abrego García's condition, discussed his trip in more restrained terms:

"I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return"

I said my main goal of this trip was to meet with Kilmar. Tonight I had that chance. I have called his wife, Jennifer, to pass along his message of love. I look forward to providing a full update upon my return. pic.twitter.com/U9y2gZpxCb — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) April 18, 2025

The meeting took place after Van Hollen was denied entry to the CECOT prison earlier in the week, where Abrego García had been held following his deportation.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on April 10 that the U.S. government must "facilitate" Abrego García's return after the Trump administration acknowledged he was deported by mistake. Despite the ruling, the Trump administration has resisted efforts to bring him back, with officials continuously citing alleged ties to MS-13. Bukele has also rejected taking steps to return him.

In a statement obtained by Reuters after the meeting with Senator Van Hollen, White House Deputy Press Secretary Kush Desai repeated the unproven accusation that Abrego Garcia was a member of MS-13.

"Chris Van Hollen has firmly established Democrats as the party whose top priority is the welfare of an illegal alien MS-13 terrorist. It is truly disgusting. President Trump will continue to stand on the side of law-abiding Americans"

Court records show Abrego García had been living in Maryland under protected legal status due to fear of persecution. He was deported on March 15 during a mass removal operation under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 despite a 2019 court order barring his removal. His attorneys say he has no criminal record in the U.S. and deny the gang affiliation.

Originally published on Latin Times