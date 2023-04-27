KEY POINTS The necklaces failed the cadmium content test during product safety investigation

These were sold at toy and gift stores nationwide and were also available online

Affected customers should stop using them and may contact the company to get a refund

A company is recalling necklaces because they may contain high levels of cadmium, an element that is toxic if ingested.

The importing company, Creative Education of Canada, officially announced the recall Thursday, according to the letter from company founder/CEO Joyce Keelan. The problem with the affected necklaces is that they were found to contain an "excess amount" of cadmium that's beyond the limit of 130 milligrams per kilogram. The element is said to be toxic if ingested and may lead to adverse health effects.

"(W)e conduct all new product testing prior to the launch with accredited third party testing laboratories to ensure compliance with North American and EU standards," Keelan noted. "However, we have just learned that despite having received a PASS test, this item failed cadmium content when the test was conducted during a product safety investigation."

Cadmium is a natural element and is used in various products like batteries and plastics, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In children's jewelry, the element tends to be used to make the coating shiny.

But if it's ingested, cadmium can cause stomach irritation, with symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting.

So far, there have been no reports of incidents related to the use of the recalled products.

The recall affects two styles of Great Pretenders-branded necklaces: the Easter Bunny Necklace (model number 86140) and the Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklace (model number 90422). The model numbers can be found on the back of the packaging, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announcement, while the name "Great Pretenders" would have been printed on the tag.

Both models have a gold-colored chain. The Easter Bunny necklace features a pendant of a white bunny holding an Easter egg, while the butterfly wings on the Boutique Butterfly Jewel necklaces are made of either pink, purple or blue stones.

#Recall: Great Pretenders Easter Bunny and Boutique Butterfly Jewel Necklaces due to high levels of cadmium which can be toxic if ingested by children. Get full refund. CONTACT: 800-982-2642 or https://t.co/Mq2RIUOpWk

Full recall notice: https://t.co/lTkyw0ymlA pic.twitter.com/n9qft6PjtT — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) April 27, 2023

More photos of the necklaces, including how the packaging look, are available on both the CPSC and company announcement websites. Some 4,300 necklaces are affected by the recall.

These were sold at toy and gift stores nationwide, the CPSC noted. They were also available for sale online.

Those who find that they are in possession of a recalled necklace are being advised to stop using them. Instead, they may contact Creative Education of Canada at 800-982-2642 to get a full refund. It is also contacting those known to have purchased the necklace.

Affected retailers have also been asked to inform customers who may have bought the necklaces and to remove the products from their shelves.

"Product safety is our number one priority and we are committed to providing children's costumes and accessories that meet and exceed safety standards," Keelan wrote in the letter. "We'd like to apologize for this inconvenience and ensure our retailers in our unwavering commitment to product safety."