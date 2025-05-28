Expanding a business across borders is one of the most significant moves a company can make and, arguably, the most complex. For organizations establishing an office in Germany, the challenges go beyond real estate or legal paperwork. INTERPORT REAL GmbH positions itself as the go-to partner for businesses seeking a reliable, plug-and-play solution for technology infrastructure in the country.

The full-service provider acknowledges that opening an international branch is inherently stressful, and Germany presents unique challenges that are usually underestimated. Those unfamiliar with the country's market are likely to view the infrastructure landscape as a bureaucratic and logistical maze.

Take, for example, telecom and internet service provisioning. In Germany, securing telecom lines or business-grade internet connections can take anywhere from one to three months. This timeline usually blindsides foreign companies used to faster turnarounds and can derail entire launch timelines.

According to Germany Trade & Invest (GTAI), nearly 1,800 foreign companies set up new operations in Germany in 2024. INTERPORT REAL helps these companies overcome operational delays due to infrastructure missteps or overlooked regulations.

INTERPORT REAL has observed how international companies usually demand that their German branches mirror the technological setup of their home offices right down to specific cable types or router models. This uniformity is crucial for streamlined central administration, compatibility, and long-term scalability. However, German vendors may not carry or prioritize these foreign components, leading to delays or substitutions undermining the company's IT strategy.

Dr. Walter Hinder, Managing Director, shares an example: "A logistics company might want specific American-manufactured networking cables across all its sites worldwide to ensure interoperability. Ensuring those requirements are met locally without deviation requires a trusted partner with international sourcing experience and on-the-ground technical execution. That's what we do at INTERPORT REAL."

Since its establishment in 2002, INTERPORT REAL has offered fully integrated telecom and IT infrastructure solutions tailored to the needs of international companies entering Germany. It has its headquarters in Grasbrunn near Munich and branch offices in Berlin, Leipzig, and Frankfurt.

The company stands out for providing turnkey, plug-and-play solutions that allow foreign businesses to hit the ground running without technical friction. It delivers everything under one roof, from cabling and system installation to sourcing bespoke components and ensuring full compliance with local regulations. This in-house approach helps ensure quality control and schedule reliability, a major differentiator in a market where many vendors spread responsibility thinly across multiple third parties.

The INTERPORT REAL process is straightforward. It begins by consulting with client stakeholders to translate centralized IT strategies into workable solutions in Germany. The company ensures that every detail aligns with corporate specifications. Each of its clientele receives a meticulously documented, scalable infrastructure aligned with German standards and their own internal protocols. This includes providing physical network cabling, adapting the power supply (uninterruptible power supply units), planning and building IT infrastructure (i.e., access points, switches, routers, and cameras), providing internet access and services lines, installing telephone exchanges, video conference systems, intercoms, and other technical equipment. Post-installation, INTERPORT REAL offers ongoing maintenance and support. This is a critical factor for foreign companies that may not have local IT staff on-site.

INTERPORT REAL's ability to devise workarounds in scenarios where regulatory timelines lag is particularly noteworthy. The firm sets up temporary systems or alternative connections to keep businesses operational when telecom line provisioning delays are unavoidable. Moreover, it provides support for the migration from legacy systems to modern cloud-based architectures, including voice over internet protocol (VoIP) systems and cloud-based private branch exchange (cloud PBX) setups.

It's worth highlighting that INTERPORT REAL specializes in sourcing and integrating international hardware that isn't typically available through German distributors, allowing global clients to maintain their internal IT standards without compromise.

INTERPORT REAL thrives on complex, high-stakes projects. Its ideal partners are ambitious, growth-focused companies seeking to launch or scale their German operations without being hindered by technical, legal, or infrastructural complications.

INTERPORT REAL has completed several projects for one of the most renowned e-commerce firms in the world. One of the most impressive projects involved a massive IT infrastructure rollout across an 800-meter-long logistics facility. The project required US-standard equipment, cabling, and systems throughout, despite none of it being standard fare in the German market. "We sourced all components, designed the layout, and executed the full installation within a tightly controlled timeline," Dr. Hinder states.

INTERPORT REAL also recently engineered the complete IT infrastructure for a newly refurbished hotel complex. It handled everything, from access point optimization to system planning for seminar halls, canteens, and guest rooms. The team utilized advanced tools to ensure flawless wireless local area network (WLAN) coverage, a necessity in modern hospitality. INTERPORT REAL is currently working on several other projects with the same company.

Expanding to Germany should be a milestone and not a minefield. For organizations seeking simplicity amidst complexity, INTERPORT REAL emerges as a strategic partner, delivering turnkey IT and telecom infrastructure solutions.