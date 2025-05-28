At the center of Medical Brands is the belief that effective self-care products are the most powerful when they don't burden the mind and body. For over a decade, the company has been dedicated to pioneering a new way of thinking, one rooted in convenience, innovation, and people-centrism. Continuously committed to addressing the ever-changing customer needs, Medical Brands develops, patents, trademarks, manufactures, and delivers product concepts, each one supported by substantiated clinical data.

Whether through their own brands or co-creating with established medical self-care names, Medical Brands' goal is to stand at the cutting edge of self-care innovation. Its products combine years of expertise, extensive R&D, regulatory requirements, and a dedication to addressing users' needs. Therefore, they fill the gap between brand owners and product development, making innovative self-care accessible to all.

Leveraging the favorable European regulations allowing CE-marked products for distribution across all EU countries and countries with mutual recognition, Medical Brands has grown rapidly, today offering B2B and B2C contracts across the globe. This fusion of regulatory understanding, speed-to-market acumen, and human-driven innovation is shaped by the people who built Medical Brands.

CEO and President Maikel Hendriks brings a wealth of engineering experience to the table. Today, he harnesses that knowledge to design and develop convenient applicators and innovative products. "In traditional pharma, you think immunologically, pharmacologically, and metabolically," he says. "But in engineering, you think physically. That's what makes Medical Brands so unique."

With more than 30 finished products, over 20 in the pipeline, and multiple tried and tested patents, the power of this combination is evident. Hendriks credits Medical Brands' team of 28 professionals, from engineers and designers to pharmacists and supply chain specialists, as the engine that made this success possible. With this diverse expertise, the company produces in-house with its own machinery, making production faster and more scalable. From 3D printers to active medical ingredients, it ensures full control over the final product's quality.

Results? A comprehensive suite of products that treat people as users, not patients. That mindset blends safety, efficacy, reliability, and convenience, working in harmony with the body's natural processes to enhance well-being. Hendriks illustrates that by offering product examples, for instance, a precise wart pen applicator that makes treatment a breeze.

With a complex formula locked in simple packaging, Medical Brands reimagines self-care devices by creating more than an effective treatment; it creates a unique experience. But it's also about appeal. For instance, its cough spray for kids in an elephant-shaped bottle makes the application feel more fun and lighthearted. On the other hand, its nail fungus treatment comes with an added benefit: a colored nail polish that attacks the problem while making the user happy.

The company also creates innovation by combining medical monographs with convenient applicators, making otherwise inaccessible treatment within reach for all. At its core, Medical Brands believes that with the right self-care, users can minimize the risks of illness and doctor visits. "Today, you can care for your body at home," adds Hendriks. "We're not reinventing the wheel; we're just making this process more comfortable for users' benefit."

Looking ahead, Medical Brands is planning to grow its line to wound treatment alternatives, blending the power of substance-based medical devices and electronics. Additionally, with talks of geographical expansion underway, it remains excited about redefining self-care medical devices in Europe and beyond.

"When you're driving self-care to new levels, innovation comes first," Hendriks concludes. "Conventions limit possibilities, and that stifles progress. That's why our mission is to contribute to the healthcare system by empowering people to treat themselves. That's the perfect balance between breaking the rules without breaking regulations, which is what Medical Brands is all about."