KEY POINTS Seth Rollins has provided a steady hand for WWE in recent years

His Night of Champions match will mark the third time he has been involved in a debuting title match

Rollins is currently off WWE programming due to movie commitments

WWE has had a couple of cornerstones to lean on throughout its long history with the likes of Hulk Hogan, The Rock, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Triple H and John Cena being among the many, many performers to have graced its halls.

In the current generation, few other superstars can compare to the many moments and highlights that Seth Rollins has given them and he can add another impressive achievement to his impressive resume come the Night of Champions pay-per-view on Saturday, May 27.

Touted for his dynamic and highly athletic in-ring style that made him such a star in the eyes of many fans, Rollins was named as one of 12 competitors, six each from Raw and SmackDown, in a new tournament where the remodeled World Heavyweight Championship was up for grabs.

Rollins found himself coming out of the Raw bracket after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura and Damian Priest in the first round before pinning Finn Balor in the semifinals to set up a showdown with SmackDown's AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

This would mark Rollins' third participation in the championship match of a debuting title with the other two being for the NXT Championship in 2012 against Jinder Mahal and the Universal Championship in August 2016 versus Finn Balor at SummerSlam.

In such bouts, "The Architect" holds a record of 1-1, with him being crowned the inaugural NXT Champion while his attempt to repeat the feat against Balor came to a crashing halt.

Real name Colby Lopez, Rollins was in WWE as early as August of 2010 when he signed a developmental deal after a four-year stint on the independent scene until he finally got his big break in November 2012 at the Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Debuting as heels alongside Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling), The Shield had a magical two-year run that saw them shoot up in popularity thanks to the natural charisma that all three men exuded.

Since Rollins broke up the group in the storyline to side with Triple H's on-screen faction of The Authority, his star-cementing moment would happen in the main event of WrestleMania 31 when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

His stature within the company would only continue to grow from there and fan reaction to his in-ring promos and matches have always been generally in his favor, leading to a total of 15 championships in WWE, further pointing to how much faith the company has in him.

Because of his ability to connect with the fans thanks to his catchy theme song, Rollins is not expected to make an appearance on any WWE programming, aside from Night of Champions, due to his role in the upcoming Captain America: New World Order movie.

While Rollins and Styles have shared the squared circle multiple times since the latter signed on to WWE, their match at Night of Champions is expected to produce their best work due to the stakes involved.