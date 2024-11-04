Shock Find: Skeleton Discovered In Attic After Former Owner Vanished 15 Years Ago
The remains are believed to be that of an 81-year-old man who vanished in 2009
While renovating their new home, homeowners found a ghastly discovery in the attic -- the skeletal remains of an elderly man.
The gruesome discovery occurred in eastern France. According to Yahoo, the skeleton remains are thought to be the previous owner, Aloïs Iffly, who mysteriously vanished 15 years ago.
The skeleton was found while the pair was investigating a water leak in a partially hidden, hard-to-reach area under the roof, Glady said to AFP.
Prosecutor Olivier Glady confirmed that the "corpse which was reduced to a skeleton" is likely Aloïs Iffly, who disappeared without a trace 2009 at the age 81.
Despite extensive searches, and a possible theory pointing to suicide, his disappearance remained unsolved until now. Local police have resumed the investigation to understand his cause of death.
The house was sold to the new homeowners in 2023 after the death of Iffly's widow in 2020.
Globally, finding human remains in a home is a common occurrence. In Michigan a photo of a mysterious skeletal remains found behind a kitchen door during a home renovation, went viral. In South Carolina, a baby's skeletal remains was found inside a house wall under similar circumstances.
Iffly's skeletal remains were sent to Strasbourg for forensic analysis.
© Copyright IBTimes 2024. All rights reserved.
-
Speaker Mike Johnson Again Opens Door Wide Open To Blocking A Harris Victory
-
Rivals Race To Tape As US Election Heads To Photo Finish
-
Officials Stepping Up Security For Election Workers Amid Ongoing Threats: Report
-
Nailed! North Dakota Governor Caught In Embarrassing Double Standard In 'Garbage' Attack
-
MAGA Property Manager Boasted Online That He Voted For Trump Six Times
-
Trump Defends Puerto Rico 'Island Of Garbage' Comedian For Making 'One Little Joke'
-
Did He Just Blow It? Social Media Erupts Over What Trump Does To His Dead Mic
-
MAGA Property Manager Boasted Online That He Voted For Trump Six Times
-
Bolivia's Breadbasket Squeezed By Pro-Morales Blockades
-
EU Greenhouse Gas Emissions Saw 'Huge' Drop In 2023